SG Americas Securities LLC Has $389,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 72.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 54,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $553.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $53,088.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,400 shares of company stock worth $227,185. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $389,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-389000-position-in-photronics-inc-plab.html.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.