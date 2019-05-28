SG Americas Securities LLC Has $371,000 Position in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 205.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cryolife by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryolife by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cryolife by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryolife alerts:

In related news, VP David Ashley Lee sold 25,255 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $791,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 300,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,436,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $194,313.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,233.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,275 shares of company stock worth $3,250,077. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRY. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.65 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cryolife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 0.54. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-371000-position-in-cryolife-inc-cry.html.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.