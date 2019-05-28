Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

