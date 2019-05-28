Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,236,648 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

