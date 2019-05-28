SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Macquarie raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

