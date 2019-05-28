Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million.

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.28 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

