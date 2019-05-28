salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. salesforce.com has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.60-0.61 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at $2.74-2.76 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRM opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $132,822.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,341 shares of company stock worth $69,322,876. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

