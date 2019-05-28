Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,368,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTEC opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $713.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

