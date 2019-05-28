Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

