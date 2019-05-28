Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,785 ($36.39) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,968.21 ($38.78).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,500.50 ($32.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

