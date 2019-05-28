Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Virtra (VTSI)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Virtra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Virtra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of VTSI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226. Virtra has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtra Inc (OTCMKTS:VTSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Virtra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

