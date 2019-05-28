Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,722,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 711,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,099,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,049,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after buying an additional 608,120 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,862,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 538,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

