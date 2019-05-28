Rizal Resources (RZL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Rizal Resources Corp (CVE:RZL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 130225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Rizal Resources Company Profile (CVE:RZL)

Rizal Resources Corporation engages in the development and exploration of precious and base metal properties in the Philippines. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the T'Boli project located in the province of South Cotabato, Mindanao Island, the Republic of the Philippines.

