Rise Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $3,376.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007180 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 137,450,852 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

