Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.