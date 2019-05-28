Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.96 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 453,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,144,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

