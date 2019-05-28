Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,155 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Novocure were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 3.04.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Doyle sold 64,316 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,061,441.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,107,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,084,435 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

