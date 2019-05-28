Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Harris accounts for about 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Harris by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Harris stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.92. 7,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

In other Harris news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

