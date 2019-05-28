Regional Management Corp (RM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. Buys 62,155 Shares

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,493,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regional Management stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 182,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 51.35 and a quick ratio of 51.35. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

