Recro Pharma (REPH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.56. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.13.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

