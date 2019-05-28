Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $168,286.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $338.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

