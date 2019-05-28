Raymond James & Associates Acquires 142,216 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1,305.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/raymond-james-associates-acquires-142216-shares-of-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.