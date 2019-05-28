Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $721,626.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016851 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, DDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.