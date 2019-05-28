QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $466,319.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00381836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.01372046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00140462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014428 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,888,909 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

