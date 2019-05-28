Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,590 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $64,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $137,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $206,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,186 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,439. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

