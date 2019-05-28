Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

