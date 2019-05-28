Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Altus Midstream Issued By US Capital Advisors (ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ALTM opened at $5.03 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,354 in the last 90 days.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.