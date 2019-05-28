Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) PT Raised to C$7.30

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.15 to C$7.30 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.67.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

