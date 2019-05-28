Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 691.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,091 shares of company stock worth $32,383,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

