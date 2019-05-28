PressOne Market Cap Hits $14.80 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, PressOne has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $320,315.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00384905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.01373413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00139938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

