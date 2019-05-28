Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) is Timpani Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up about 2.5% of Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $3,545,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $388,343.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,291 shares of company stock worth $29,450,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,683. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

