Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,592,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

