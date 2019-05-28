Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $294,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,439.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,185,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 22,675,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $319,596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,231,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,392,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,035 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $115,816,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,778,554 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,526 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 37,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,522. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/pictet-asset-management-ltd-raises-stake-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.