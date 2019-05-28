Phore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,695.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market cap of $5.20 million and $160,695.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 17,467,435 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

