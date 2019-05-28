PHH Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,935 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/phh-investments-ltd-purchases-shares-of-1935-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.