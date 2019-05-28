PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 662,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,836. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/pepsico-inc-pep-holdings-increased-by-summit-global-investments.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.