Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/penserra-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts.html.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.