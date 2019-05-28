Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $250.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.