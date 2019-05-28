Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:WHR opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $250.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.
About Warehouse REIT
