PDC Energy (PDCE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.53.

PDC Energy stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $284,708. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

