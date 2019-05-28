Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 561,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,173 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $4,452,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 7,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,490. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/pasadena-private-wealth-llc-takes-377000-position-in-invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy.html.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.