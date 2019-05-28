Parker Harris Sells 620 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,561.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $989,948.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $996,531.90.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $1,009,541.26.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $996,246.16.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,002,387.23.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,661. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

