Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,742 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $69,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $157.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

