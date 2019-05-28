Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $59,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,824,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 45,050 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $6,378,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $624,620.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,522 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,649. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

