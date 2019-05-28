Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

