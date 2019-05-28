Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORRF. ValuEngine raised Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $21.48 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

