Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,631,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,711,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 605,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-lowers-position-in-louisiana-pacific-co-lpx.html.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.