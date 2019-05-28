Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 204 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 48,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $8,139,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

