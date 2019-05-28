Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.80 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in DowDuPont by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $48.34.

DowDuPont shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

DWDP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

