Oppenheimer Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $210.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $210.00 price target by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $951,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

