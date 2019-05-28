OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,810,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 937% from the previous session’s volume of 174,593 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 168.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 71,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 356.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

